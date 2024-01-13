Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 327 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

