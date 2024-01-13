Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,271 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 49.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.87. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

