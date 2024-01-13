Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 357 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $219.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $266.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

