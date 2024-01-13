Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 466 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

