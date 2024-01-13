Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 812 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

