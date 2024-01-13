Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 946 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.