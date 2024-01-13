Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $474,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

