Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

