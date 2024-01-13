Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.