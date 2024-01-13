Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

