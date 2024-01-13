Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.52. 3,042,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,197,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.