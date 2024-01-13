Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$42.50 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.25.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.09 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4617414 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.89%.

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.60 per share, with a total value of C$63,207.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

