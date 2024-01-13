Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,681 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

