Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 191,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 49.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after buying an additional 346,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.