Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.