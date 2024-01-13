Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,011 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

