Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 663 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

