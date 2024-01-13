Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,203 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,769,000 after buying an additional 520,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 103,803 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

