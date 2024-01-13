Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

