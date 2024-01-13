Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

