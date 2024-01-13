Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

BSJO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

