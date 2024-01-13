Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI opened at $30.14 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

