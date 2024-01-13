Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMET. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMET opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

About VanEck Green Metals ETF

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

