Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $12,079,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $16,119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.69 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.