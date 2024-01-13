Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.