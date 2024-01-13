Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

