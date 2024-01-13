Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

