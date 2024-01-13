Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.10 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

