Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

