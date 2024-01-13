Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $4,405,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.62 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

