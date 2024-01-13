Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $237.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.