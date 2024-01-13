Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,549 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 363,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $283.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.17, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

