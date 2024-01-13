Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $172,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $97,164,000.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

