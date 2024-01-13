Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,668 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 316,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.