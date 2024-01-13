Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.