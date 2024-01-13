Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 55.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Paylocity by 82.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 37.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $154.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

