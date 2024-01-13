PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.46%.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.