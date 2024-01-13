Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Desjardins increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.53.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.20.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.21 per share, with a total value of C$71,050.00. In related news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.21 per share, with a total value of C$71,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $472,498 and sold 75,134 shares valued at $888,954. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.