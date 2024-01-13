Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 511,531 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,730,131.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.

OPK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

