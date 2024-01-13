Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 511,531 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,730,131.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.
OPKO Health Price Performance
OPK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on OPKO Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPKO Health
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.