Piper Sandler Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $117.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $260.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

