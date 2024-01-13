Piper Sandler Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $35.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

