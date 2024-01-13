Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
