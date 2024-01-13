Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

