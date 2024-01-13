Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $381.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.85. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

