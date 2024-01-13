Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PBPB. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Potbelly currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $370.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Potbelly had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,497 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

