Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Powell Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $97.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

