Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Powell Industries stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Powell Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $97.63.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
