Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

PRAX stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

