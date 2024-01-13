Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.52. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Primerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Primerica by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2,299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

