Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Primo Water by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 115.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 140,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primo Water by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 375,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

