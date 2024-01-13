PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.50. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $559.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.