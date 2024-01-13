ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 17,784,194 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

